Ukrzaliznytsia Sells 57% Of Tickets Via Internet In 2019

In 2019, the Ukrzaliznytsia joint-stock company sold 57% of railway tickets via the Internet.

The company has said this in a statement, Ukrainian News Agency reports.

“During 2019, Ukrzaliznytsia sold 30.4 million tickets through online services, that is 57% of the total. Only last year, ticket sales via the Internet grew by 10%. Online registration of preferential travel documents was also introduced for persons with disabilities. Almost 16,700 such tickets were issued via the Internet in 2019. Besides, a specially equipped to transport people with disabilities who are traveling in wheelchairs, car can be ordered online followed by issuing tickets at the ticket office. 38 similar orders have already been processed," the statement reads.

According to the statement, the list of international trains is also expanding, tickets for which can be purchased without visiting the ticket office; now it’s all the Ukrzaliznytsia trains and cars that run in the Ukraine-Poland service (333,500 seats were booked online in 2019, which is by 15% more than in 2018).

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, Ukrzaliznytsia intends to tie the ticket price to the date of purchase.

Ukrzaliznytsia’s net profit increased by UAH 89.9 million or 78% to UAH 203.9 million and its revenue by 12.8% to UAH 83.4 billion in 2018, compared with UAH 114 million in 2017.

Ukrzaliznytsia operates the Donetsk, Lviv, Odesa, Southern, Southwestern, and Prydniprovskyi railways, as well as other enterprises and organizations facilitating transportation of freight and passengers.