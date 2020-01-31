SBU Bans Russian Singer Syutkin From Entering Ukraine

The Security Service of Ukraine (SBU) banned the entry of Russian singer Valeriy Syutkin into Ukraine.

The SBU press service has said this in a statement, Ukrainian News Agency reports.

It is noted that the special service banned the entry of the Russian singer for his statements about the expediency of the annexation of Crimea on the air of one of the TV channels of the Russian Federation.

It is indicated that the SBU makes a decision to ban entry if there is information about the actions of a foreigner that pose a threat to the national security of Ukraine.

In addition to the SBU, other state bodies, in particular the State Border Guard Service, can also ban foreigners from entering Ukraine.

In case of violation of the rules for crossing the borders of Ukraine, in particular the administrative border with Crimea, the issue is considered by the State Border Guard Service.

If there is information about foreign artists who violated the rules of crossing the borders of Ukraine, but did not publicly support aggression against Ukraine, the SBU transfers it to the State Border Guard Service.

As Ukrainian News Agency reported, earlier the SBU banned the entry of the Russian chanson group Vorovayki into Ukraine.