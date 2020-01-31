USA To Provide USD 700 Million Aid To Ukraine In 2020 - Zelenskyy

The United States of America intends to provide USD 700 million state aid to Ukraine in 2020.

This was announced by President Volodymyr Zelenskyy at a press conference following a meeting with the U.S. Secretary of State Mike Pompeo, Ukrainian News Agency reports.

"It is important that systemic support for Ukraine has wide bipartisan consensus in the U.S. Congress. This is evidenced, in particular, by the size of assistance programs for 2020, which amounts to almost USD 700 million," he said.

Zelenskyy emphasized that USD 365 million out of USD 700 million will be allocated to the defense sector.

The President added that Ukraine is ready to develop new forms of partnership in the field of security and appreciates the support of reforming the country's defense.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, on Friday, Zelenskyy said that Ukraine expects to strengthen investment and trade cooperation with the United States in 2020.