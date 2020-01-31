subscribe to newsletter
  Quarantine Of Passengers Arriving From China Will Not Be Effective To Deter Coronavirus - Health Ministry
31 January 2020, Friday
World 2020-01-31T18:18:12+02:00
Ukrainian news
Quarantine Of Passengers Arriving From China Will Not Be Effective To Deter Coronavirus - Health Ministry

Quarantine Of Passengers Arriving From China Will Not Be Effective To Deter Coronavirus - Health Ministry

Даша Зубкова
Health Ministry, Public Health Center, Ihor Kuzin, quarantine, China, Coronavirus, 2019-nCoV, WHO, Wuhan

Ihor Kuzin, director general of the Ministry of Health’s Public Health Center, states that quarantine of passengers who come from China is not an effective way to deter the extension of Coronavirus (2019-nCoV).

He said this at a briefing, Ukrainian News Agency reports.

“Quarantine or isolation of passengers does not increase the detection efficiency of new cases or deter the extension of the epidemic. According to the recommendations of the World Health Organization and the European Center, there are two possible types of contact, this is a low and high risk contact. Stay in China and even fly with the infected person is classified as a low risk. Therefore there is no evidence that quarantine for passengers will be an effective way of deter or preventing the extension of Coronavirus," he said.

According to him, passengers who returned from China, who did not have close contact with Coronavirus, do not need special medical supervision, they are encouraged to independently monitor their health for 14 days.

If the body temperature rises, they are recommended to wear a mask and consult a doctor.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, in December 2019, a case of pneumonia was recorded in Wuhan (China), but it later became known that the cause was a new type of Coronavirus (2019-nCoV).

As of January 28, more than 100 people died from the virus.

In Ukraine, the disease is not recorded.

The Ukrainian Embassy in China recommends Ukrainians leave China due to the outbreak of a new type of Coronavirus.



