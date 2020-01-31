subscribe to newsletter
  • SBU Classifies Case Upon Tapping Honcharuk At Meeting With NBU Representatives
31 January 2020, Friday, 13:52 9
Ukrainian news
SBU Classifies Case Upon Tapping Honcharuk At Meeting With NBU Representatives

Даша Зубкова
The Security Service of Ukraine (SBU) has classified the information on the criminal case upon the fact of tapping of Prime Minister Oleksii Honcharuk at a meeting with some representatives of the National Bank of Ukraine and the Cabinet of Ministers of Ukraine.

This follows from respective reply of the SBU to a request from the Ukrainian News Agency.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, the SBU is currently investigating the case.

In mid-January, President Volodymyr Zelenskyy gave two weeks to law enforcement bodies to find those involved in making an audio record of the meeting with the participation of Honcharuk.

