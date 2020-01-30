subscribe to newsletter
24.65 25
27 27.45
˟
  • News
  • Economy
  • NBU Retains GDP Growth Forecast At 3.5% In 2020
30 January 2020, Thursday, 18:47 9
Economy 2020-01-30T21:00:04+02:00
Ukrainian news
NBU Retains GDP Growth Forecast At 3.5% In 2020

NBU Retains GDP Growth Forecast At 3.5% In 2020

Даша Зубкова
NBU, GDP, GDP growth, GDP forecast, economic growth

The National Bank of Ukraine (NBU) retained forecast of GDP growth at 3.5% in 2020.

The NBU has said this in a statement, Ukrainian News Agency reports.

"Economic growth will accelerate from 3.3% in 2019 to 3.5% in 2020, and in subsequent years will be about 4%," the statement reads.

The acceleration of economic growth will be facilitated by easing monetary policy.

High levels of private consumption and investment will remain the main engine of economic growth.

At the same time, the contribution of net exports to the GDP will continue to be negative due to the significant needs of the real sector of the economy in investment imports.

The deficit of the current account in 2020-2022 will continue to be within acceptable limits.

In 2019, the deficit narrowed to 0.7% of the GDP.

Significant contribution to its reduction was receiving by the Naftogaz of Ukraine national joint-stock company of compensation from the Russian Gazprom by decision of the Stockholm Arbitration.

However, even without taking these funds into account, the current account deficit narrowed due to a smaller deficit in foreign trade in goods, a steady increase in the export of services, and lower volumes of repatriation of dividends.

In 2020-2022, the current account deficit will fluctuate at the level of 3-4%.

The widening deficit will be associated, in particular, with high volumes of investment imports and a decrease in gas transit revenues.

At the same time, this will be compensated by more substantial capital inflows to the private sector as a result of an improvement of the investment climate.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, in October 2019, the NBU improved forecast of GDP growth for 2020 from 3.2% to 3.5%, and in 2021 - from 3.7% to 4%.

Больше новостей о: NBU GDP GDP growth GDP forecast economic growth

Inflation Will Be Below Target Range Of 5% ± 1 pp ...
World Bank Retains GDP Growth Outlook At 3.7% For ...
EBRD Raises 2019 GDP Growth Forecast For Ukraine F...
Economic Growth Slows Down To 3.5% In Q3 – NBU
Inflation Will Be Below Target Range Of 5% ± 1 pp For Most Of 2020 - NBU
NBU Retains GDP Growth Forecast At 3.5% In 2020
News
NBU Lowers Discount Rate From 13.5% To 11% 19:03
Memorandum Signed By Infrastructure Ministry And Deutsche Bahn Involves No Remuneration For German Company 18:58
NBU Ready To Buy USD 2.9 Billion Naftogaz Received From Gazprom 18:55
NBU Retains GDP Growth Forecast At 3.5% In 2020 18:47
Inflation Will Be Below Target Range Of 5% ± 1 pp For Most Of 2020 - NBU 18:44
more news
Federation of Employers of Ukraine points to law enforcers' arbitrariness in relation to Ukrlandfarming 16:24
Poroshenko's Defense File 14 Lawsuits To Supreme Court For Compensation Of Non-Pecuniary Damage 18:51
Zelenskyy Makes Overseas Visits To 12 Countries In 2019 19:11
Ukraine – EU Association Council Against Return Of Nationalized PrivatBank To Ex-Owners 13:12
PACE Elects Russia’s Duma Deputy Chairperson Tolstoy As Vice-President 13:09
more news
Supreme Court Obliges Southern Mining Factory To Pay UAH 1.3 Billion In Unpaid Dividends To Kolomoiskyi-Controlled Spirit Finance 13:06
Poroshenko's Defense File 14 Lawsuits To Supreme Court For Compensation Of Non-Pecuniary Damage 18:51
Ex-Deputy Foreign Minister Zerkal Appointed Adviser To Naftogaz Board Chairperson – Company’s Press Service 13:03
PACE Elects Russia’s Duma Deputy Chairperson Tolstoy As Vice-President 13:09
Ukraine – EU Association Council Against Return Of Nationalized PrivatBank To Ex-Owners 13:12
more news
Memorandum Signed By Infrastructure Ministry And Deutsche Bahn Involves No Remuneration For German Company
Agency services Contacts Editorial staff Privacy policy Sitemap

ok