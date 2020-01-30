subscribe to newsletter
30 January 2020, Thursday
Politics 2020-01-30T16:32:13+02:00
PACE Approves Authorities Of Russian Delegation

Даша Зубкова
PACE, Russia, Russian delegation

The Parliamentary Assembly of the Council of Europe (PACE) has approved the authorities of the Russian delegation.

This follows from the PACE official website, Ukrainian News Agency reports.

At the same time, the Assembly noted the steps taken by Russia after its reinstatement in PACE, including release of detained Ukrainian seamen, progress in the implementation of the Minsk agreements and participation in mutual release of hostages.

According to the report, the Assembly also noted its position as for unlawful annexation of the Autonomous Republic of Crimea by the Russian Federation.

Member of the Ukrainian Parliament of the Servant of the People party faction / chairperson of the Ukrainian delegation to PACE, Yelyzaveta Yasko, wrote on Facebook that the delegation was going to monitor the fact that the Russian delegation would not use the PACE rostrum to spread fake news and propaganda.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, PACE has elected the head of the Russian delegation / a deputy chairperson of the State Duma, the lower house of the Federal Assembly (Russian Parliament), Pyotr Tolstoy, as its vice-president.

