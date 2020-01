United States Expands Sanctions For 8 More People And 1 Company Involved In Illegal Haulage And Elections In C

The United States has expanded the sanctions for eight more people and one company involved in illegal haulage from the Russian Federation to Crimea and local elections in Sevastopol (the Russia-annexed Crimea) in September 2019.

The U.S. Department of the Treasury has said this in a statement, Ukrainian News Agency reports.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, the European Union has expanded its sanctions for seven more people involved in local election in Sevastopol in September 2019.