  Avakov Spends UAH 141,000 On Working Trips Abroad In 2019
Avakov Spends UAH 141,000 On Working Trips Abroad In 2019

Даша Зубкова
Arsen Avakov, working trips, abroad

Interior Affairs Minister Arsen Avakov spent UAH 141,238 on working trips abroad in 2019.

The Ministry of Interior Affairs has said this in a response to the request of Ukrainian News Agency.

Avakov had nine working trips abroad.

In 2019, the Minister visited the United States twice (from February 9 to 15 and from March 3 to 7) and France three times (from June 16 to 19, from November 18 to 20 and from December 8 to 10).

Besides, from May 16 to 18 Avakov stayed with a working trip in Italy, from June 30 to July 5 in Canada, from September 20 to 22 in Turkey and from November 2 to 5 in the United Kingdom.

At that, the Ministry did not indicate the cost of travel and the amount of funds compensated to the Minister.

According to the Ministry, Avakov did not make working trips in Ukraine.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, on August 29, the Verkhovna Rada reappointed Avakov as the Minister of Interior Affairs.

