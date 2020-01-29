subscribe to newsletter
24.4 24.8
26.8 27.25
˟
  • News
  • Politics
  • Russia To Simplify Citizenship Procedure For Ukrainians By Canceling Interviews Used To Identify Native Russian Speakers
29 January 2020, Wednesday, 18:54 5
Politics 2020-01-30T01:31:48+02:00
Ukrainian news
Russia To Simplify Citizenship Procedure For Ukrainians By Canceling Interviews Used To Identify Native Russia

Russia To Simplify Citizenship Procedure For Ukrainians By Canceling Interviews Used To Identify Native Russian Speakers

Даша Зубкова
Russia, Russian citizenship, ukrainian citizens, Russian language

Russia intends to simplify the procedure for granting Russian citizenship to Ukrainian citizens by canceling the interviews that are used to identify native speakers of the Russian language.

Valentina Kazakova, the head of the Main Directorate for Migration at the Russian Ministry of Internal Affairs, announced this in an interview with the Russian-based Izvestiya online publication, Ukrainian News Agency reports.

"And ahead of us is simplification of the procedures for acquiring citizenship for our compatriots, citizens of Belarus, and [citizens of] Ukraine. We want to exempt them from the interview that is conducted to recognize people as Russian speakers," she said.

According to Kazakova, five draft laws on simplification of citizenship procedures have been submitted to the State Duma and six to the government.

Russia plans to simplify the procedure for granting Russian citizenship to citizens of Ukraine, Moldova, Kazakhstan, and Belarus.

"These are our neighbors, and the number of residents of these states that want to acquire Russian citizenship is constantly increasing," she said.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, Russia accelerated the procedure for granting Russian citizenship to residents of the Donbas on September 17, 2019.

Больше новостей о: Russia Russian citizenship ukrainian citizens Russian language

Number Of Citizens Crossed Ukrainian-Russian Borde...
Russia Not Considering Simplification Of Issuance ...
Ukrainians Will Cross Border With Russia Using For...
Foreign Ministry And Culture Ministry Working On C...
Naftogaz Lowers Gas Prices For Industrial Customers By 14-15% To UAH 5,593-6,249.6 Per 1,000 Cubic Meters In February
Poroshenko's Defense File 14 Lawsuits To Supreme Court For Compensation Of Non-Pecuniary Damage
News
Russia To Simplify Citizenship Procedure For Ukrainians By Canceling Interviews Used To Identify Native Russian Speakers 18:54
Poroshenko's Defense File 14 Lawsuits To Supreme Court For Compensation Of Non-Pecuniary Damage 18:51
Zelenskyy Makes 30 Visits To 16 Regions In 2019 18:47
Naftogaz Lowers Gas Prices For Industrial Customers By 14-15% To UAH 5,593-6,249.6 Per 1,000 Cubic Meters In February 18:42
Cabinet Dismisses Ukrzaliznytsia Board Chair Kravtsov 18:24
more news
Bakhmatyuk built Eurasia's largest factories, but NABU, PGO "don't see" them – company's appeal 10:01
Federation of Employers of Ukraine points to law enforcers' arbitrariness in relation to Ukrlandfarming 16:24
2,014 People Worldwide Infected By New Coronavirus, 56 Dead, No Cases Registered In Ukraine – Health Ministry 19:07
Militants Disguised As Ukrainian Soldiers Fire Shots In Disengagement Area In Petrivske – Ukrainian JCCC Representatives 19:04
Ukraine’s Embassy To China Recommending Ukrainians Leave China Over Coronavirus There 13:34
more news
Riaboshapka Reinstates Previous Group Of Prosecutor In Euromaidan Cases 13:24
Supreme Court Obliges Southern Mining Factory To Pay UAH 1.3 Billion In Unpaid Dividends To Kolomoiskyi-Controlled Spirit Finance 13:06
Bird Flu Not Found In Protection Zones In Vinnytsia Region - Food Safety Service 13:28
PACE Elects Dams President 19:00
Ex-Deputy Foreign Minister Zerkal Appointed Adviser To Naftogaz Board Chairperson – Company’s Press Service 13:03
more news
Cabinet Dismisses Ukrzaliznytsia Board Chair Kravtsov
Agency services Contacts Editorial staff Privacy policy Sitemap

ok