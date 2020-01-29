Russia To Simplify Citizenship Procedure For Ukrainians By Canceling Interviews Used To Identify Native Russian Speakers

Russia To Simplify Citizenship Procedure For Ukrainians By Canceling Interviews Used To Identify Native Russia

Russia intends to simplify the procedure for granting Russian citizenship to Ukrainian citizens by canceling the interviews that are used to identify native speakers of the Russian language.

Valentina Kazakova, the head of the Main Directorate for Migration at the Russian Ministry of Internal Affairs, announced this in an interview with the Russian-based Izvestiya online publication, Ukrainian News Agency reports.

"And ahead of us is simplification of the procedures for acquiring citizenship for our compatriots, citizens of Belarus, and [citizens of] Ukraine. We want to exempt them from the interview that is conducted to recognize people as Russian speakers," she said.

According to Kazakova, five draft laws on simplification of citizenship procedures have been submitted to the State Duma and six to the government.

Russia plans to simplify the procedure for granting Russian citizenship to citizens of Ukraine, Moldova, Kazakhstan, and Belarus.

"These are our neighbors, and the number of residents of these states that want to acquire Russian citizenship is constantly increasing," she said.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, Russia accelerated the procedure for granting Russian citizenship to residents of the Donbas on September 17, 2019.