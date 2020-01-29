Zelenskyy Makes 30 Visits To 16 Regions In 2019

President Volodymyr Zelenskyy made 30 working visits to 16 regions in 2019.

This is stated in the response of the Office of the Presidential to the request of the Ukrainian News Agency.

The most intensive in terms of working trips throughout Ukraine for the President was July, when he visited 12 regions.

Zelenskyy made his first regional visit in the first week after his inauguration to Luhansk region on May 27.

He visited the front line and examined the positions and living conditions of the military in Stanytsia Luhanska.

In total, in May-December, President visited this region three times, including once together with the then President of the European Council Donald Tusk.

Also 3 times he was on a working visit in Lviv region.

On one of these visits, Zelenskyy attended the economic training of the newly elected Members of Parliament from the Servant of the People party in Truskavets.

Most often, President traveled to Donetsk region - 5 times.

He stayed there on the occasion of the Defender's Day and the anniversary of the liberation of Mariupol, as well as to participate in the investment forum and meet with local residents and the military at the front line.

Zelenskyy visited Ivano-Frankivsk, Zhytomyr, Mykolaiv, Kharkiv, Odesa and his native Dnipropetrovsk region twice.

President traveled to Zakarpattia, Ternopil, Rivne, Cherkasy, Zaporizhia, Kherson and Kyiv regions once.

In particular, once Zelenskyy was in Zhytomyr with the Belarusian President Alexander Lukashenko, because the Forum of Regions of Ukraine and Belarus was held there, and for the second time he held a meeting on illegal deforestation and amber extraction there.

President held meetings on problematic issues in several other regions.

For example, in Uzhhorod he held a meeting on arranging border, customs and road infrastructure, in Odesa - on the development of sea ports, and in Ternopol – on the development of the alcohol industry.

In Kyiv region, Zelenskyy took part in the handover ceremony for the new safe confinement (Shelter facility) over the destroyed power unit No.4 of the Chornobyl nuclear power plant.

Also during regional visits, President introduced the newly appointed chairpersons of 12 regional state administrations.

At the same time, in eight regions, the head of state has not yet been on a visit: in Volyn, Khmelnytskyi, Chernivtsi, Vinnytsia, Chernihiv, Poltava, Kirovohrad and Sumy.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, in 2018, Poroshenko for the same period from late May to late December also made 30 regional visits to 18 regions.

In 2019, Zelenskyy made eight official and five working visits to 12 foreign countries, and there is no information about his trip to Oman in early 2020 in the Office of the President.

Poroshenko for the same period from the late May to the late December 2018 made three official and eight working visits to nine foreign countries.