Cabinet Dismisses Ukrzaliznytsia Board Chair Kravtsov

Даша Зубкова
Cabinet of Ministers, Yevhen Kravtsov, Ukrzaliznytsia, Prime Minister, Oleksii Honcharuk, dismissal

The Cabinet of Ministers dismissed Yevhen Kravtsov from the post of the board chairperson of the Ukrzaliznytsia joint-stock company.

Prime Minister Oleksii Honcharuk announced this at a briefing, Ukrainian News Agency reports.

“We also approved today the dismissal of the head of Ukrzaliznytsia,” he said.

Honcharuk added that this is an important step for reshuffling of the company.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, on December 31, 2019, the board chairperson of Ukrzaliznytsia Yevhen Kravtsov resigned.

Ukrzaliznytsia’s net profit increased by UAH 89.9 million or 78% to UAH 203.9 million and its revenue by 12.8% to UAH 83.4 billion in 2018, compared with UAH 114 million in 2017.

Ukrzaliznytsia began commercial operations as a public joint-stock company on December 1, 2015.

Ukrzaliznytsia operates the Donetsk, Lviv, Odesa, Southern, Southwestern, and Prydniprovskyi railways, as well as other enterprises and organizations facilitating transportation of freight and passengers.

Ex-Deputy Foreign Minister Zerkal Appointed Adviser To Naftogaz Board Chairperson – Company’s Press Service
