Ukraine – EU Association Council Against Return Of Nationalized PrivatBank To Ex-Owners

The Ukraine - EU association council is opposing return of the nationalized PrivatBank to its former owners.

This follows from Ukraine and EU's joint statement after the sixth meeting of the association council on January 28, Ukrainian News Agency reports.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, under an appeal from PrivatBank, the Sixth Court Of Appeal suspended consideration of the appeal against the decision of the District Administrative Court of Kyiv dated April 18, 2019 on cancellation of the nationalization of PrivatBank until consideration at the Grand Chamber of the Supreme Court under the Surkises family’s suit.

The Supreme Court adjourned the consideration of the case until January 31, 2020.