subscribe to newsletter
24.4 24.8
26.8 27.25
˟
  • News
  • Politics
  • Ukraine – EU Association Council Against Return Of Nationalized PrivatBank To Ex-Owners
29 January 2020, Wednesday, 13:12 24
Politics 2020-01-29T18:45:05+02:00
Ukrainian news
Ukraine – EU Association Council Against Return Of Nationalized PrivatBank To Ex-Owners

Ukraine – EU Association Council Against Return Of Nationalized PrivatBank To Ex-Owners

Даша Зубкова
EU, Association Council, nationalization, PrivatBank, Ihor Kolomoiskyi

The Ukraine - EU association council is opposing return of the nationalized PrivatBank to its former owners.

This follows from Ukraine and EU's joint statement after the sixth meeting of the association council on January 28, Ukrainian News Agency reports.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, under an appeal from PrivatBank, the Sixth Court Of Appeal suspended consideration of the appeal against the decision of the District Administrative Court of Kyiv dated April 18, 2019 on cancellation of the nationalization of PrivatBank until consideration at the Grand Chamber of the Supreme Court under the Surkises family’s suit.

The Supreme Court adjourned the consideration of the case until January 31, 2020.

Больше новостей о: EU Association Council nationalization PrivatBank Ihor Kolomoiskyi

Ukraine Fulfills All Conditions For Disbursement O...
Ukraine – EU Association Council Meeting In Belgiu...
Head Of District Administrative Court Of Kyiv Vovk...
Supreme Court Obliges Southern Mining Factory To P...
Ukraine – EU Association Council Against Return Of Nationalized PrivatBank To Ex-Owners
Supreme Court Obliges Southern Mining Factory To Pay UAH 1.3 Billion In Unpaid Dividends To Kolomoiskyi-Controlled Spirit Finance
News
Russia To Simplify Citizenship Procedure For Ukrainians By Canceling Interviews Used To Identify Native Russian Speakers 18:54
Poroshenko's Defense File 14 Lawsuits To Supreme Court For Compensation Of Non-Pecuniary Damage 18:51
Zelenskyy Makes 30 Visits To 16 Regions In 2019 18:47
Naftogaz Lowers Gas Prices For Industrial Customers By 14-15% To UAH 5,593-6,249.6 Per 1,000 Cubic Meters In February 18:42
Cabinet Dismisses Ukrzaliznytsia Board Chair Kravtsov 18:24
more news
Bakhmatyuk built Eurasia's largest factories, but NABU, PGO "don't see" them – company's appeal 10:01
Federation of Employers of Ukraine points to law enforcers' arbitrariness in relation to Ukrlandfarming 16:24
2,014 People Worldwide Infected By New Coronavirus, 56 Dead, No Cases Registered In Ukraine – Health Ministry 19:07
Militants Disguised As Ukrainian Soldiers Fire Shots In Disengagement Area In Petrivske – Ukrainian JCCC Representatives 19:04
Ukraine’s Embassy To China Recommending Ukrainians Leave China Over Coronavirus There 13:34
more news
Riaboshapka Reinstates Previous Group Of Prosecutor In Euromaidan Cases 13:24
Supreme Court Obliges Southern Mining Factory To Pay UAH 1.3 Billion In Unpaid Dividends To Kolomoiskyi-Controlled Spirit Finance 13:06
Bird Flu Not Found In Protection Zones In Vinnytsia Region - Food Safety Service 13:28
PACE Elects Dams President 19:00
Ex-Deputy Foreign Minister Zerkal Appointed Adviser To Naftogaz Board Chairperson – Company’s Press Service 13:03
more news
Ex-Deputy Foreign Minister Zerkal Appointed Adviser To Naftogaz Board Chairperson – Company’s Press Service
Agency services Contacts Editorial staff Privacy policy Sitemap

ok