PACE Elects Russia’s Duma Deputy Chairperson Tolstoy As Vice-President

The Parliamentary Assembly of the Council of Europe (PACE) has elected Pyotr Tolstoy, the head of the Russian delegation / deputy chairperson of the State Duma, the lower house of the Federal Assembly (Russian Parliament), as a PACE vice-president.

PACE has said this in a statement, Ukrainian News Agency reports.

Tolstoy was elected as the vice-president of PACE on January 28.

A representative of Ukraine, Mariya Mezentseva (Servant Of The People), has initiated a procedure of appeal having accused the Russian representative of anti-Semitic statements not complied with the values of the values of the Council of Europe.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, on January 27, PACE elected Rick Dams as its President.