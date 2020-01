Amount Of Cash In Circulation Up 6.2% To UAH 425 Billion In 2019 – NBU

The National Bank of Ukraine notes that as at January 1, 2020, the amount of cash in circulation rose by 6.2% year over year to UAH 425 billion.

The central bank has said this in a statement, the Ukrainian News Agency reports.

By the start of 2020, the average number of banknotes per Ukrainian made 70 and the number of coins was 182.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, as at January 1, 2019, the amount of cash in circulation was UAH 400.1 billion, up 10.7% year over year.