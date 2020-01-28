Zelenskyy Makes Overseas Visits To 12 Countries In 2019

President Volodymyr Zelenskyy made eight official and five working visits to 12 foreign countries in 2019, and there is no information in the Office of the President about his trip to Oman in early 2020.

This is stated in the responses of the Presidential Office to the requests of Ukrainian News Agency.

On average, Zelenskyy made two overseas visits per month.

His first visit as President of Ukraine took place in a working format to the European institutions in Brussels (Belgium) three weeks after his inauguration – on June 4-5.

There he held meetings with NATO Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg, Polish President Andrzej Duda and, for the present, the former leadership of the European Council and the European Commission.

Zelenskyy made his first official visit to France already in the first month of his work as the head of state – on June 17.

Then he held his second meeting with French President Emmanuel Macron, since he met with him in Paris before the second round of the presidential election in Ukraine.

The day after an official visit to France, on June 18, Zelenskyy paid an official visit to Berlin, where he held his first meeting with German Chancellor Angela Merkel.

Also in 2019, the Ukrainian President made official visits to meet with the authorities in Turkey on August 7-8, in Poland on August 31, in Latvia on October 16, Estonia and Lithuania on November 26-27, and Azerbaijan on December 16-17.

On working visits in 2019, Zelenskyy stayed in Canada on July 1-3 to attend the Reforms in Ukraine conference and met with Prime Minister Justin Trudeau, on September 23-26 - in the United States to attend the 74th session of the United Nations General Assembly, on the sidelines of which he held his first personal meeting with the U.S. President Donald Trump, and on October 21-24 - in Japan to attend the enthronization ceremony of Emperor Naruhito.

France became the only country Zelenskyy visited twice a year as President, since he was in Paris on a working visit on December 8-10, where he held a summit with leaders of the Normandy Format countries, including the first personal bilateral meeting with the President of the Russian Federation Vladimir Putin.

As a result of this meeting, on December 29, an exchange of held persons took place, during which Ukraine returned 76 citizens: 12 military personnel and 64 civilians.

In turn, the Presidential Office could not provide information about Zelenskyy’s visit to Oman, which appeared in early 2020.

The Office said that public information about meetings with the minister responsible for foreign affairs and the executive director of the State General Reserve Fund was posted on the President’s website on January 5-6, and the State Affairs Department and the State Guard Department have information on the cost of the trip and entourage of Zelenskyy.

"Information on other issues raised in your request is not available in the Office of the President of Ukraine," the response reads.

Thus, the Office of the President does not have information on the dates and status of the visit or on whose initiative it took place and what flights were carried out.

The Office also does not have a visit program, does not know who was in the delegation with Zelenskyy in Oman, and whether the President held any meetings there other than the abovementioned.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, in 2018, for the same period from late May to late December, Poroshenko made three official and eight working visits to nine foreign countries.

In January 2020, Zelenskyy visited Switzerland to attend the World Economic Forum in Davos, Israel and Poland on the occasion of the 75th anniversary of the liberation of the Auschwitz-Birkenau concentration camp.