Ukraine Fulfills All Conditions For Disbursement Of EUR 500 Million As 2nd Tranche Of EU Assistance

Даша Зубкова
Ukraine has fulfilled all the conditions for disbursement of EUR 500 million as the second tranche of macro-financial assistance from the European Union.

Prime Minister Oleksii Honcharuk announced this at a news briefing after a meeting of the Ukraine-European Union Association Council, the Ukrainian News Agency reports.

"The European Union has essentially confirmed that Ukraine has met all the necessary conditions to receive EUR 500 million as the next tranche of macro-financial assistance, which will also facilitate macroeconomic stability in Ukraine... We expect to be able to receive this tranche in the first quarter of this year, that is, in the first weeks or months of this year," he said.

The European Commission’s Executive Vice President for an Economy that Works for People Valdis Dombrovskis said that disbursement of the second tranche of the macro-financial assistance to Ukraine also depended on Ukraine fulfilling the requirements for the International Monetary Fund’s three-year Extended Fund Facility loan program worth USD 5.5 billion.

According to Dombrovskis, the European Commission has already launched internal preparatory procedures for disbursement of the tranche.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, the European Union disbursed EUR 500 million to Ukraine as the first tranche of its macro-financial assistance on December 11, 2018.

Ukraine expected to receive EUR 500 million from the European Union as the second tranche of the macro-financial assistance between late March and early April.

Ukraine and the International Monetary Fund agreed a new Extended Fund Facility loan program worth USD 5.5 billion on December 8, 2019.

