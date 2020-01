Ukraine’s Embassy To China Recommending Ukrainians Leave China Over Coronavirus There

The Embassy of Ukraine to the People's Republic of China is recommending that Ukrainians leave China over the new strain of coronavirus (2019-nCoV).

The Embassy has written this on Facebook, Ukrainian News Agency reports.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, on January 22, the Foreign Affairs Ministry warned the Ukrainians about coronavirus in China and recommended that they abstain from the trips to the Wuhan city.