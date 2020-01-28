Bird Flu Not Found In Protection Zones In Vinnytsia Region - Food Safety Service

The State Service on Food Safety and Consumer Protection has stated that no bird flu has been detected in the protection and surveillance zones in Vinnytsia region at the moment.

The authority has said this in a statement, Ukrainian News Agency reports.

"According to the results of the clinical examination, information on the incidence of poultry in the protection and surveillance zones has not been established," the statement reads.

To carry out laboratory control of bird flu in the protection zone and the surveillance zone, 1,920 samples of biomaterial from birds from 39 settlements and the 1st farm for the maintenance of waterfowl, which is located in the surveillance zone, were taken and sent for research.

According to the results of laboratory studies, the pathogen of bird flu was not found.

In order to confirm the status of well-being for flu, biomaterial samples are taken from all poultry complexes in Vinnytsia region for laboratory tests for flu.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, as of January 27, since the detection of the bird flu virus, 108,688 birds were destroyed.

The European Commission decided to temporarily suspend imports from Ukraine to the EU of poultry meat, poultry meat products and thermally unprocessed poultry products in connection with the detection of bird flu in Vinnytsia region.

Also, the Belarusian Department of Veterinary and Food Supervision has decided to suspend imports of poultry products from Vinnytsia region because of an outbreak of bird flu in the region.

Earlier, The State Service on Food Safety and Consumer Protection recorded a case of bird death from bird flu at the Khutir agricultural enterprise in Vinnytsia region.

Agricultural enterprises Nemirov-Podillia LLC and Kolosok JLLC, which are located in the village of Buhakov of Nemyrivskyi district, are also referred to the epizootic focus.

9 settlements of Nemyrivskyi district are assigned to the protection zone (3 km zone around the epizootic focus), and 23 settlements of Nemyrivskyi district entered the observation zone (10 km around the epizootic focus).