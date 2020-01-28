Riaboshapka Reinstates Previous Group Of Prosecutor In Euromaidan Cases

Prosecutor General Ruslan Riaboshapka has returned the previous composition of the group of prosecutors investigating into the crimes against the participants in the Revolution of Dignity (Euromaidan).

The advisory attorney’s group has written this on Facebook, Ukrainian News Agency reports.

Therefore, Oleksii Donskoi, Ihor Zemskoi and Yanis Simonov have been reinstated.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, on December 27, 2019, Riaboshapka reshuffled the group in the case upon involvement of five former Berkut riot police troopers in murdering Euromaidan activists.