subscribe to newsletter
24.1 24.5
26.55 27.05
˟
  • News
  • Economy
  • Cabinet Limits Gas Sale Price For Population Under PSO With TTF Price
28 January 2020, Tuesday, 13:19 11
Economy 2020-01-28T16:31:59+02:00
Ukrainian news
Cabinet Limits Gas Sale Price For Population Under PSO With TTF Price

Cabinet Limits Gas Sale Price For Population Under PSO With TTF Price

Даша Зубкова
Cabinet of Ministers, gas price, gas price for household consumers, heat producers, PSO, TTF, Dutch gas hub

The Cabinet of Ministers of Ukraine has limited the price of gas for household consumers and heat producers under the public service obligation (PSO) with the arithmetic mean value of the price at the Dutch gas hub (TTF).

This follows from respective governmental Executive Order 17 dated January 21, Ukrainian News Agency reports.

The Cabinet of Ministers ruled that starting January 1, 2020, the Naftogaz of Ukraine national joint-stock company sells/delivers gas under the PSO at the prices set by the seller (supplier) and buyer (consumer), but not higher the level that includes arithmetic mean value of prices (End of Day) of gas Day-Ahead and Weekend) at the Dutch hub (TTF) for the period between 1-22 of the month the gas is supplied in in compliance with the information provided by the Powernext/EEX.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, late in November, the Cabinet of Ministers of Ukraine amended the provision on public service obligation (PSO) for introduction of a fixed insured price for gas at UAH 6,961 per thousand cubic meters (VAT inclusive, less transportation) for household consumers and heat producers from January 1, 2020 to April 30, 2020.

Больше новостей о: Cabinet of Ministers gas price gas price for household consumers heat producers PSO TTF Dutch gas hub

Total State Debt Up 1.9% To USD 84.4 Billion In December, 7.7% In 2019
Cabinet Limits Gas Sale Price For Population Under PSO With TTF Price
News
Ukraine’s Embassy To China Recommending Ukrainians Leave China Over Coronavirus There 13:34
Bird Flu Not Found In Protection Zones In Vinnytsia Region - Food Safety Service 13:28
Riaboshapka Reinstates Previous Group Of Prosecutor In Euromaidan Cases 13:24
Cabinet Limits Gas Sale Price For Population Under PSO With TTF Price 13:19
Total State Debt Up 1.9% To USD 84.4 Billion In December, 7.7% In 2019 13:16
more news
2,014 People Worldwide Infected By New Coronavirus, 56 Dead, No Cases Registered In Ukraine – Health Ministry 19:07
Militants Disguised As Ukrainian Soldiers Fire Shots In Disengagement Area In Petrivske – Ukrainian JCCC Representatives 19:04
Zelenskyy Dismisses Executive Director Of Naftogaz Group Vitrenko From Post Of Ukroboronprom Supervisory Board Member 14:09
No Evidence Of Risk Of New Coronavirus Spreading Through Goods – Ukrposhta 19:10
Ukrzaliznytsia Appoints Ex-MP Leschenko As Anti-Corruption Committee Head 14:11
more news
Brazil Abolishes Anti-Dumping Duty On Import Of Automobile Tires From Ukraine 14:16
Zelenskyy Dismisses Executive Director Of Naftogaz Group Vitrenko From Post Of Ukroboronprom Supervisory Board Member 14:09
Ukrzaliznytsia Appoints Ex-MP Leschenko As Anti-Corruption Committee Head 14:11
Riaboshapka Reinstates Previous Group Of Prosecutor In Euromaidan Cases 13:24
PACE Elects Dams President 19:00
more news
Riaboshapka Reinstates Previous Group Of Prosecutor In Euromaidan Cases
Agency services Contacts Editorial staff Privacy policy Sitemap

ok