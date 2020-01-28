Cabinet Limits Gas Sale Price For Population Under PSO With TTF Price

The Cabinet of Ministers of Ukraine has limited the price of gas for household consumers and heat producers under the public service obligation (PSO) with the arithmetic mean value of the price at the Dutch gas hub (TTF).

This follows from respective governmental Executive Order 17 dated January 21, Ukrainian News Agency reports.

The Cabinet of Ministers ruled that starting January 1, 2020, the Naftogaz of Ukraine national joint-stock company sells/delivers gas under the PSO at the prices set by the seller (supplier) and buyer (consumer), but not higher the level that includes arithmetic mean value of prices (End of Day) of gas Day-Ahead and Weekend) at the Dutch hub (TTF) for the period between 1-22 of the month the gas is supplied in in compliance with the information provided by the Powernext/EEX.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, late in November, the Cabinet of Ministers of Ukraine amended the provision on public service obligation (PSO) for introduction of a fixed insured price for gas at UAH 6,961 per thousand cubic meters (VAT inclusive, less transportation) for household consumers and heat producers from January 1, 2020 to April 30, 2020.