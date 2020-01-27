Join Up Tour Operator To Return Its Tourists From Hainan And Temporarily Suspend Flights To China Due To Outbreak Of Coronavirus In Country

subscribe to newsletter
27 January 2020, Monday, 19:14
World 2020-01-28T05:00:04+02:00
The Join Up tour operator intends to return its tourists from Hainan Island (China) due to the outbreak of coronavirus in the country before February 2.

The company has said this in a statement, Ukrainian News Agency reports.

"Join UP returns its tourists from Hainan. All our citizens will return home on flights on January 29 and February 1," the statement reads.

It is noted that although the World Health Organization at the moment does not regard this outbreak as a global emergency, but the Ministry of Health and the State Aviation Service do not recommend stopping communication between the countries, the tour operator decided to suspend the flight program to China for the period from February 3 to March 28.

According to the statement, tourists who have already purchased and paid tours to Hainan in the coming weeks are entitled to a refund of the cost of the tour.

Also, tourists can choose an alternative option for travel, in particular Sri Lanka, Egypt and other destinations.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, Ukraine at the moment has not recorded cases of coronavirus infection, which was first detected in Wuhan (China), but the Ministry of Health has prepared a response procedure for hospitals and doctors, border crossing services, and laboratories.

The founder of Join Up is the reservation service company ACS-Ukraine, whose ultimate beneficial owners are Tetiana Alba and Yurii Alba.

The Join Up company was founded in 2009.

2,014 People Worldwide Infected By New Coronavirus, 56 Dead, No Cases Registered In Ukraine – Health Ministry
Militants Disguised As Ukrainian Soldiers Fire Shots In Disengagement Area In Petrivske – Ukrainian JCCC Representatives
