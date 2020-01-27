subscribe to newsletter
  No Evidence Of Risk Of New Coronavirus Spreading Through Goods – Ukrposhta
27 January 2020, Monday, 19:10
Ukrainian news
No Evidence Of Risk Of New Coronavirus Spreading Through Goods – Ukrposhta

Даша Зубкова
There is no evidence of a risk of the new strain of Coronavirus spreading through goods.

The Ukrposhta postal company announced this in a statement, the Ukrainian News Agency reports.

"Regarding the outbreak of Coronavirus in China, the World Health Organization has not yet imposed any restrictions on the movement of goods across borders and international trade," the company said in the statement.

According to the statement, Ukrposhta is monitoring the situation and it is in constant contact with the Ukrainian Ministry of Health and its partners in China.

No evidence of a risk of the coronavirus spreading through goods has been recorded.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, a case of pneumonia was recorded in Wuhan (China) in December 2019. It later became known that the pneumonia was caused by a new strain of Coronavirus.

