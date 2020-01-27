subscribe to newsletter
24.1 24.5
26.55 27.05
˟
27 January 2020, Monday, 19:00 30
Politics 2020-01-28T06:45:03+02:00
Ukrainian news
PACE Elects Dams President

PACE Elects Dams President

Даша Зубкова
Parliamentary Assembly of the Council of Europe, PACE, Rick Dams, President, Oleksandr Merezhko, MP, Servant of the People, Vice President

The Parliamentary Assembly of the Council of Europe (PACE) has elected Rick Dams as its President.

PACE press service announced this on Twitter, Ukrainian News Agency reports.

"Congratulations to Rick Dams from Belgium, who has just been elected as President of the Parliamentary Assembly for a term of one year, with the possibility of extension," the statement reads.

Dams was the only candidate for the post, the politician became the 33rd president of the PACE.

The representative of Belgium took such a position for the third time since 1956.

The Parliamentary Assembly of the Council of Europe (PACE) has elected Member of Parliament Oleksandr Merezhko from the Servant of the People faction as Vice President.

The deputy chairperson of the Servant of the People and a member of the Ukrainian delegation, Yevheniya Kravchuk announced this.

"A member of the Ukrainian delegation, a representative of the Servant of the People, Oleksandr Merezhko, has been elected vice president of the Parliamentary Assembly of the Council of Europe," she said.

Merezhko is the chairperson of the Verkhovna Rada committee on foreign policy and inter-parliamentary cooperation.

He entered the Parliament with the 85th number on the list of the Servant of the People.

He worked as head of the Department of Law at Kyiv Linguistic University, Doctor of Law.

Kravchuk noted that the MP has the authority to replace the PACE president, chair the assembly meeting or debate.

Besides, the Vice President is automatically a member of the PACE Bureau, which oversees the work of the assembly by preparing the agenda for the sessions and identifying issues that deserve to be covered in the reports.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, on January 16, the Verkhovna Rada resumed participation of the Ukrainian delegation in PACE sessions in 2020.

Больше новостей о: Parliamentary Assembly of the Council of Europe PACE Rick Dams President Oleksandr Merezhko MP Servant of the People Vice President

PACE Receives Request To Debate Ukraine's Educatio...
Ukraine Planning To Resume Participation In PACE S...
Zelenskyy Dismisses Executive Director Of Naftogaz...
Rada Appoints MP Merezhko International Committee ...
2,014 People Worldwide Infected By New Coronavirus, 56 Dead, No Cases Registered In Ukraine – Health Ministry
Militants Disguised As Ukrainian Soldiers Fire Shots In Disengagement Area In Petrivske – Ukrainian JCCC Representatives
News
Join Up Tour Operator To Return Its Tourists From Hainan And Temporarily Suspend Flights To China Due To Outbreak Of Coronavirus In Country 19:14
No Evidence Of Risk Of New Coronavirus Spreading Through Goods – Ukrposhta 19:10
2,014 People Worldwide Infected By New Coronavirus, 56 Dead, No Cases Registered In Ukraine – Health Ministry 19:07
Militants Disguised As Ukrainian Soldiers Fire Shots In Disengagement Area In Petrivske – Ukrainian JCCC Representatives 19:04
PACE Elects Dams President 19:00
more news
Brazil Abolishes Anti-Dumping Duty On Import Of Automobile Tires From Ukraine 14:16
Ukrzaliznytsia Appoints Ex-MP Leschenko As Anti-Corruption Committee Head 14:11
Zelenskyy Dismisses Executive Director Of Naftogaz Group Vitrenko From Post Of Ukroboronprom Supervisory Board Member 14:09
Trump Denies He Told Bolton About Suspending Assistance To Ukraine Over Biden’s Case Investigation 14:05
Police Again Put Electronic Ankle Tracking Device On Businessman Alperin 14:23
more news
Brazil Abolishes Anti-Dumping Duty On Import Of Automobile Tires From Ukraine 14:16
Ukrzaliznytsia Appoints Ex-MP Leschenko As Anti-Corruption Committee Head 14:11
Trump Denies He Told Bolton About Suspending Assistance To Ukraine Over Biden’s Case Investigation 14:05
Zelenskyy Dismisses Executive Director Of Naftogaz Group Vitrenko From Post Of Ukroboronprom Supervisory Board Member 14:09
Police Again Put Electronic Ankle Tracking Device On Businessman Alperin 14:23
more news
PACE Elects Dams President
Agency services Contacts Editorial staff Privacy policy Sitemap

ok