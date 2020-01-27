PACE Elects Dams President

The Parliamentary Assembly of the Council of Europe (PACE) has elected Rick Dams as its President.

PACE press service announced this on Twitter, Ukrainian News Agency reports.

"Congratulations to Rick Dams from Belgium, who has just been elected as President of the Parliamentary Assembly for a term of one year, with the possibility of extension," the statement reads.

Dams was the only candidate for the post, the politician became the 33rd president of the PACE.

The representative of Belgium took such a position for the third time since 1956.

The Parliamentary Assembly of the Council of Europe (PACE) has elected Member of Parliament Oleksandr Merezhko from the Servant of the People faction as Vice President.

The deputy chairperson of the Servant of the People and a member of the Ukrainian delegation, Yevheniya Kravchuk announced this.

"A member of the Ukrainian delegation, a representative of the Servant of the People, Oleksandr Merezhko, has been elected vice president of the Parliamentary Assembly of the Council of Europe," she said.

Merezhko is the chairperson of the Verkhovna Rada committee on foreign policy and inter-parliamentary cooperation.

He entered the Parliament with the 85th number on the list of the Servant of the People.

He worked as head of the Department of Law at Kyiv Linguistic University, Doctor of Law.

Kravchuk noted that the MP has the authority to replace the PACE president, chair the assembly meeting or debate.

Besides, the Vice President is automatically a member of the PACE Bureau, which oversees the work of the assembly by preparing the agenda for the sessions and identifying issues that deserve to be covered in the reports.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, on January 16, the Verkhovna Rada resumed participation of the Ukrainian delegation in PACE sessions in 2020.