subscribe to newsletter
24.1 24.5
26.55 27.05
˟
  • News
  • Politics
  • Police Again Put Electronic Ankle Tracking Device On Businessman Alperin
27 January 2020, Monday, 14:23 5
Politics 2020-01-27T16:30:04+02:00
Ukrainian news
Police Again Put Electronic Ankle Tracking Device On Businessman Alperin

Police Again Put Electronic Ankle Tracking Device On Businessman Alperin

Даша Зубкова
electronic ankle tracking device, electronic bracelet, Vadym Alperin

Law enforcers have again put the electronic ankle tracking device on businessman Vadym Alperin after its removal yesterday.

Ukrainian News agency learnt this from his lawyer, Hlib Fedur.
He said the act was performed by local police.
As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, Fedur said the device had been removed upon expiration of the ruling of the High Anti-Corruption Court.
On January 23, the High Anti-Corruption Court extended the obligation of Alperin to wear the electronic ankle tracking device until March 23.
The National Anticorruption Bureau (NACB) is investigating threats to Perov, a prosecutor of the Specialized Anticorruption Prosecutor's Office (SACPO), the case against Alperin.
The High Anti-Corruption Court arrested Alperin and set the bail at UAH 70 million, however, the SACPO demanded the bail be set at UAH 288 million.
He was released from the remand prison after paying the bail.

Больше новостей о: electronic ankle tracking device electronic bracelet Vadym Alperin

Zelenskyy Dismisses Executive Director Of Naftogaz Group Vitrenko From Post Of Ukroboronprom Supervisory Board Member
Trump Denies He Told Bolton About Suspending Assistance To Ukraine Over Biden’s Case Investigation
News
No Evidence Of Risk Of New Coronavirus Spreading Through Goods – Ukrposhta 19:10
2,014 People Worldwide Infected By New Coronavirus, 56 Dead, No Cases Registered In Ukraine – Health Ministry 19:07
Militants Disguised As Ukrainian Soldiers Fire Shots In Disengagement Area In Petrivske – Ukrainian JCCC Representatives 19:04
PACE Elects Dams President 19:00
Police Again Put Electronic Ankle Tracking Device On Businessman Alperin 14:23
more news
Brazil Abolishes Anti-Dumping Duty On Import Of Automobile Tires From Ukraine 14:16
Ukrzaliznytsia Appoints Ex-MP Leschenko As Anti-Corruption Committee Head 14:11
Zelenskyy Dismisses Executive Director Of Naftogaz Group Vitrenko From Post Of Ukroboronprom Supervisory Board Member 14:09
Trump Denies He Told Bolton About Suspending Assistance To Ukraine Over Biden’s Case Investigation 14:05
Police Again Put Electronic Ankle Tracking Device On Businessman Alperin 14:23
more news
Brazil Abolishes Anti-Dumping Duty On Import Of Automobile Tires From Ukraine 14:16
Ukrzaliznytsia Appoints Ex-MP Leschenko As Anti-Corruption Committee Head 14:11
Trump Denies He Told Bolton About Suspending Assistance To Ukraine Over Biden’s Case Investigation 14:05
Zelenskyy Dismisses Executive Director Of Naftogaz Group Vitrenko From Post Of Ukroboronprom Supervisory Board Member 14:09
Police Again Put Electronic Ankle Tracking Device On Businessman Alperin 14:23
more news
Ukrzaliznytsia Appoints Ex-MP Leschenko As Anti-Corruption Committee Head
Agency services Contacts Editorial staff Privacy policy Sitemap

ok