Police Again Put Electronic Ankle Tracking Device On Businessman Alperin

Law enforcers have again put the electronic ankle tracking device on businessman Vadym Alperin after its removal yesterday.

Ukrainian News agency learnt this from his lawyer, Hlib Fedur.

He said the act was performed by local police.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, Fedur said the device had been removed upon expiration of the ruling of the High Anti-Corruption Court.

On January 23, the High Anti-Corruption Court extended the obligation of Alperin to wear the electronic ankle tracking device until March 23.

The National Anticorruption Bureau (NACB) is investigating threats to Perov, a prosecutor of the Specialized Anticorruption Prosecutor's Office (SACPO), the case against Alperin.

The High Anti-Corruption Court arrested Alperin and set the bail at UAH 70 million, however, the SACPO demanded the bail be set at UAH 288 million.

He was released from the remand prison after paying the bail.