Brazil Abolishes Anti-Dumping Duty On Import Of Automobile Tires From Ukraine

Brazil abolished the anti-dumping duty of USD 1.23 per kilo on import of automobile tires from Ukraine.

The Ministry of Economic Development, Trade and Agriculture, Ukrainian News Agency reports.

"Based on the results of the review of anti-dumping measures regarding the import of automobile tires to Brazil, the authorized body of the Federative Republic of Brazil decided to stop the application of anti-dumping measures regarding the import of goods from Ukraine... A five-year review of the anti-dumping measures for automobile tires was carried out from January 2019 to January 2020. The authorized body of the Federative Republic of Brazil came to the conclusion that there is no likelihood of renewed dumping and damage from Ukraine. At the same time the anti-dumping measures were continued against imports from Korea, Thailand and Taiwan, the province of China," the statement reads.

Thus, Ukrainian manufacturers-exporters can supply automobile tires to Brazil without paying an anti-dumping duty.

Anti-dumping measures against Ukrainian automobile tires were applied by Brazil on January 16, 2014 with an anti-dumping duty rate of USD 1.23 per kilo, which led to the cessation of supplies of Ukrainian tires to Brazil.

According to the statement, the estimated export volume of Ukrainian automobile tires before the application of anti-dumping measures was about 2,000 tons worth USD 7.3 million.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, Brazil has lowered the anti-dumping duty on imports of sheet metal, including from Ukraine, from USD 261.79 to USD 52.02.