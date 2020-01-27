Ukrzaliznytsia Appoints Ex-MP Leschenko As Anti-Corruption Committee Head

The supervisory board of the Ukrzaliznytsia joint-stock company appointed Serhii Leschenko, former Member of Parliament from the Petro Poroshenko Bloc faction, as chairperson of the committee on compliance and anti-corruption.

The company has said this in a statement, Ukrainian News Agency reports.

According to it, the supervisory board decided to create this committee on January 23.

In addition to Leschenko, members of the committee became non-staff adviser to former Prime Minister Volodymyr Groysman, Adomas Auditskas, who is also a member of the supervisory board of the Main Gas Pipelines of Ukraine PJSC, and economist Anders Aslund.

All of them are members of the supervisory board of Ukrzaliznytsia.

It is noted that the creation of the committee will provide an opportunity to monitor the work of the company in the direction of compliance and the fight against corruption.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, on December 18, the Cabinet of Ministers appointed Leschenko and adviser to the Minister of Infrastructure, Vladislav Kryklii, Oleh Zhuravliov, as members of the supervisory board of Ukrzaliznytsia.

In December, the board chairperson of Ukrzaliznytsia, Yevhen Kravtsov, asked the supervisory board of the company to consider the results of the activities of the board of Ukrzaliznytsia and the issue of his dismissal.

In November, Prime Minister Oleksii Honcharuk announced a high level of corruption at Ukrzaliznytsia, and therefore expressed his intention to make staffing decisions in the near future.