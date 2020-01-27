subscribe to newsletter
27 January 2020, Monday, 14:09
Zelenskyy Dismisses Executive Director Of Naftogaz Group Vitrenko From Post Of Ukroboronprom Supervisory Board

Zelenskyy Dismisses Executive Director Of Naftogaz Group Vitrenko From Post Of Ukroboronprom Supervisory Board Member

Даша Зубкова
President, Volodymyr Zelenskyy, Yurii Vitrenko, Naftogaz, Naftogaz group, UkrOboronProm

President Volodymyr Zelenskyy terminated the powers of the executive director of the Naftogaz of Ukraine group, Yurii Vitrenko, as a member of the supervisory board of the Ukroboronprom state concern.

This is stated in decree No. 23 of January 25, Ukrainian News Agency reports.

This decree introduces a partial amendment to Article 1 of Presidential Decree No. 734 of October 7 “On members of the supervisory board of Ukroboronprom” regarding the termination of powers of a member of the supervisory board of the concern Vitrenko.

Other details are not specified.

“On January 15 this year, I formally appealed to the President of Ukraine with a request to terminate my powers as a member of the supervisory board of Ukroboronprom. This is primarily due to my own plans for the future - what I can and what I want to do at the quality level that I demand from myself. A corresponding decree of the President was published today. I thank my colleagues on the supervisory board of Ukroboronprom and the management of this concern for the joint work," Vitrenko wrote this on Facebook.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, on October 11, 2019, Zelenskyy appointed Vitrenko as a member of the supervisory board of the Ukroboronprom.

On August 30, Zelenskyy appointed Aivaras Abromavicius as director general of the Ukroboronprom.

Ukroboronprom was established in December 2010, it includes more than 100 enterprises of the military-industrial complex.

