  • SACPO Dismisses Okhendovskyi Case Due To Failure To Establish Evidence Of Guilt
24 January 2020, Friday, 19:59 14
Таня Герасимова
Specialized Anticorruption Prosecutor's Office, Mykhailo Okhendovskyi, criminal case, Central Election Commission, investigation

The Specialized Anticorruption Prosecutor's Office (SACPO) has dismissed the criminal case against Mykhailo Okhendovskyi, the former chairman of the Central Election Commission.

This follows from the decree of the senior prosecutor of the SACPO Maksym Kravchenko to close the case, the text of which Ukrainian News Agency has obtained.

“To dismiss criminal proceedings in respect of M. Okhendovskyi in the commission of criminal offenses under Part 3 of Article 368 of the Criminal Code of Ukraine in connection with the failure to establish sufficient evidence to prove the guilt of the person in the court and the exhaustion of possibilities to get it on the basis of Paragraph 3 of Part 1 of Article 284 of the Criminal Procedure Code of Ukraine," the document says.

The prosecutor also lifted the arrest on the property of Okhendovskyi.

The decision was made on December 27 and is subject to immediate execution.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, in 2018, the Solomiyanskyi District Court of Kyiv cancelled the decision of the SACPO on suspension of the investigation into the Okhendovskyi’s case.

In June 2017, the SACPO suspended the investigation of the case of the CEC ex-chairman.

Then the specialized anti-corruption prosecutor Nazar Kholodnytskyi said that the indictment against Okhendovskyi was not ready for trial.

