subscribe to newsletter
24.15 24.55
26.1 27.15
˟
  • News
  • Politics
  • Polygraph Combine Ukraina Director Onyschenko’s January Salary UAH 0.6 Million
24 January 2020, Friday, 18:14 5
Politics 2020-01-24T21:16:21+02:00
Ukrainian news
Polygraph Combine Ukraina Director Onyschenko’s January Salary UAH 0.6 Million

Polygraph Combine Ukraina Director Onyschenko’s January Salary UAH 0.6 Million

Даша Зубкова
Yurii Onyschenko, Polygraph Combine Ukraina, Ukraina, salary

Yurii Onyschenko, the director of the Polygraph Combine “Ukraina” for Securities' Production State Enterprise, received UAH 600,000 of salary for January.

This is evidenced by the data of his declarations, Ukrainian News Agency reports.

In particular, on January 3, Onyschenko received UAH 147,194 of salary at the main place of work - the Polygraph Combine “Ukraina” for Securities' Production State Enterprise.

Also on January 16, Onyschenko declared the receipt of another UAH 452,166 of salary at the enterprise.

At that, the declaration does not indicate the period for which the salary was received.

The Cabinet of Ministers agreed on the appointment of Yurii Onyschenko in May 2017 as the director of the Polygraph Combine “Ukraina” for Securities' Production State Enterprise.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, on August 9, 2017, the Cabinet allowed the Polygraph Combine “Ukraina” for Securities' Production State Enterprise to reduce the transfer of profits to the state budget from 75% to 40% to channel funds for modernization.

Больше новостей о: Yurii Onyschenko Polygraph Combine Ukraina Ukraina salary

SBI Interrogates Poroshenko In High Treason Case
OSCE Media Freedom Representative Desir To Visit Ukraine From February 4 To 7
News
SACPO Dismisses Okhendovskyi Case Due To Failure To Establish Evidence Of Guilt 19:59
Polygraph Combine Ukraina Director Onyschenko’s January Salary UAH 0.6 Million 18:14
Court Bans Ex-Deputy Culture Minister Lesnicha From Visiting Presidential Office And Rada 18:12
OSCE Media Freedom Representative Desir To Visit Ukraine From February 4 To 7 18:08
Court Replaces Sheremet Murder Suspect Duhar’s Round-The-Clock House Arrest With Nighttime House Arrest 18:05
more news
EU Temporarily Suspends Poultry Meat Imports From Ukraine Due To Outbreak Of Bird Flu In Vinnytsia Region 18:14
Ukraine’s Population Is 37.3 Million – Dubilet 12:54
Cabinet To Place Ukrzaliznytsia Under Management Of Deutsche Bahn 18:10
Head Of EU Delegation Maasikas Assures Of Simplicity Of Obtaining Permission To Enter EU From 2021 18:18
NACB Notifies Ex-Commissioner For ECHR Affairs Babin, Ex-First Deputy Justice Minister And 4 More People Of Suspicion Of Embezzlement Of UAH 54 Million 12:51
more news
Poroshenko Arrives For Interrogation At SBI 13:52
SACPO Dismisses Case Of CEC's Ex-Head Okhendovskyi Over Expiration Of Investigation Terms 13:56
Ukraine Places Eurobonds For EUR 1.25 Billion 12:36
Nova Poshta Ups Number Of Branches By 122% To 6,000 Branches In 2019 13:46
Naftogaz May Stop Gas Supply To 37 Heat Producers Due To Debts From February 1 13:57
more news
Court Replaces Sheremet Murder Suspect Duhar’s Round-The-Clock House Arrest With Nighttime House Arrest
Agency services Contacts Editorial staff Privacy policy Sitemap

ok