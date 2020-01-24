Polygraph Combine Ukraina Director Onyschenko’s January Salary UAH 0.6 Million

Yurii Onyschenko, the director of the Polygraph Combine “Ukraina” for Securities' Production State Enterprise, received UAH 600,000 of salary for January.

This is evidenced by the data of his declarations, Ukrainian News Agency reports.

In particular, on January 3, Onyschenko received UAH 147,194 of salary at the main place of work - the Polygraph Combine “Ukraina” for Securities' Production State Enterprise.

Also on January 16, Onyschenko declared the receipt of another UAH 452,166 of salary at the enterprise.

At that, the declaration does not indicate the period for which the salary was received.

The Cabinet of Ministers agreed on the appointment of Yurii Onyschenko in May 2017 as the director of the Polygraph Combine “Ukraina” for Securities' Production State Enterprise.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, on August 9, 2017, the Cabinet allowed the Polygraph Combine “Ukraina” for Securities' Production State Enterprise to reduce the transfer of profits to the state budget from 75% to 40% to channel funds for modernization.