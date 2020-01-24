Court Bans Ex-Deputy Culture Minister Lesnicha From Visiting Presidential Office And Rada

The High Anti-Corruption Court has banned former Deputy Minister of Culture Viktoriya Lesnicha from visiting the Office of the President and the Verkhovna Rada.

This is stated in the court ruling, Ukrainian News Agency reports.

She is forbidden to attend the administrative buildings of the authorities until March 13.

Also, she can not leave the country, since there is a ban on travel abroad, as well as the city of Kyiv.

The ban on communication with suspects and witnesses in the case also remained in force.

The court decision was made on January 13.

As Ukrainian News Agency reported, earlier the court canceled the wearing of an electronic bracelet for Lesnicha.