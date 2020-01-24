subscribe to newsletter
OSCE Media Freedom Representative Desir To Visit Ukraine From February 4 To 7

The Organization for Security and Cooperation in Europe’s Representative on Freedom of the Media Harlem Desir will visit Ukraine from February 4 to 7.

The head of the National Union of Journalists of Ukraine (NUJU), Serhii Tomilenko, announced this on Facebook, citing the NUJU’s sources, the Ukrainian News Agency reports.

According to Tomilenko, Desir is ready to participate in discussions with the Ukrainian authorities on the draft law on combating disinformation and ensure its legal review to guarantee that it will not negatively affect media freedom and that it will fully meet international standards.

"The high-level diplomat will essentially work with the leadership of the Ukrainian Ministry of Culture to ensure that it does not push Ukraine towards violating its obligations in the area of media freedom," said Tomilenko.

According to him, Désir is also expected to meet with the leadership of the Parliamentary Committee on Humanitarian and Information Policy, which is the author of the draft law on the mass media.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, Desir has expressed concern about the content of the draft law on disinformation and expressed his readiness to conduct a legal review of the draft law.

