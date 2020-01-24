subscribe to newsletter
24.15 24.55
26.1 27.15
˟
  • News
  • Politics
  • Zelenskyy, Israeli Knesset Speaker Edelstein Discuss Israeli Ratification Of FTA Agreement With Ukraine
24 January 2020, Friday, 18:02 7
Politics 2020-01-24T21:16:36+02:00
Ukrainian news
Zelenskyy, Israeli Knesset Speaker Edelstein Discuss Israeli Ratification Of FTA Agreement With Ukraine

Zelenskyy, Israeli Knesset Speaker Edelstein Discuss Israeli Ratification Of FTA Agreement With Ukraine

Даша Зубкова
President, Volodymyr Zelenskyy, Israel, Knesset, Yuli Edelstein, FTA

President Volodymyr Zelenskyy and the Israeli Knesset’s Speaker Yuli Edelstein have discussed ratification of the agreement on creation of a Ukrainian-Israeli free trade area by the Israeli Knesset.

The presidential press service announced this in a statement, the Ukrainian News Agency reports.

At a meeting on Friday, Zelenskyy and Edelstein positively assessed the bilateral dialogue between the two countries and expressed the hope that the high dynamics of the dialogue will be maintained after the parliamentary election in Israel.

Zelenskyy stressed the importance of ratification of the Ukrainian-Israeli agreement on free trade, which Ukraine ratified in August last year, by the Israeli Knesset.

"Introduction of the free trade area can help double the trade turnover between countries in the short term," the president said.

Zelenskyy and Edelstein also noted the achievements of countries in development of bilateral relations over the past decade, particularly the annual growth of tourism.

It was noted that tourist flows have increased by more than 10 times since 2010, when a visa-free regime was introduced between Ukraine and Israel.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, Ukraine and Israel agreed in August 2019 to begin work on expansion of their free trade area (FTA) to services.

The Ukrainian parliament ratified the agreement on a free trade area between Ukraine and Israel in August 2019.

Больше новостей о: President Volodymyr Zelenskyy Israel Knesset Yuli Edelstein FTA

Zelenskyy's Salary UAH 209,000 In 2019
Poroshenko And Zelenskyy Take 1,100 Foreigners Int...
Ukraine And Israel To Cooperate On Development Of ...
Cost Of Poroshenko's Flight To Israel To Sign FTA ...
SBI Interrogates Poroshenko In High Treason Case
OSCE Media Freedom Representative Desir To Visit Ukraine From February 4 To 7
News
SACPO Dismisses Okhendovskyi Case Due To Failure To Establish Evidence Of Guilt 19:59
Polygraph Combine Ukraina Director Onyschenko’s January Salary UAH 0.6 Million 18:14
Court Bans Ex-Deputy Culture Minister Lesnicha From Visiting Presidential Office And Rada 18:12
OSCE Media Freedom Representative Desir To Visit Ukraine From February 4 To 7 18:08
Court Replaces Sheremet Murder Suspect Duhar’s Round-The-Clock House Arrest With Nighttime House Arrest 18:05
more news
EU Temporarily Suspends Poultry Meat Imports From Ukraine Due To Outbreak Of Bird Flu In Vinnytsia Region 18:14
Ukraine’s Population Is 37.3 Million – Dubilet 12:54
Cabinet To Place Ukrzaliznytsia Under Management Of Deutsche Bahn 18:10
Head Of EU Delegation Maasikas Assures Of Simplicity Of Obtaining Permission To Enter EU From 2021 18:18
NACB Notifies Ex-Commissioner For ECHR Affairs Babin, Ex-First Deputy Justice Minister And 4 More People Of Suspicion Of Embezzlement Of UAH 54 Million 12:51
more news
Poroshenko Arrives For Interrogation At SBI 13:52
SACPO Dismisses Case Of CEC's Ex-Head Okhendovskyi Over Expiration Of Investigation Terms 13:56
Ukraine Places Eurobonds For EUR 1.25 Billion 12:36
Nova Poshta Ups Number Of Branches By 122% To 6,000 Branches In 2019 13:46
Naftogaz May Stop Gas Supply To 37 Heat Producers Due To Debts From February 1 13:57
more news
Court Replaces Sheremet Murder Suspect Duhar’s Round-The-Clock House Arrest With Nighttime House Arrest
Agency services Contacts Editorial staff Privacy policy Sitemap

ok