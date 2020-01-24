Zelenskyy, Israeli Knesset Speaker Edelstein Discuss Israeli Ratification Of FTA Agreement With Ukraine

President Volodymyr Zelenskyy and the Israeli Knesset’s Speaker Yuli Edelstein have discussed ratification of the agreement on creation of a Ukrainian-Israeli free trade area by the Israeli Knesset.

The presidential press service announced this in a statement, the Ukrainian News Agency reports.

At a meeting on Friday, Zelenskyy and Edelstein positively assessed the bilateral dialogue between the two countries and expressed the hope that the high dynamics of the dialogue will be maintained after the parliamentary election in Israel.

Zelenskyy stressed the importance of ratification of the Ukrainian-Israeli agreement on free trade, which Ukraine ratified in August last year, by the Israeli Knesset.

"Introduction of the free trade area can help double the trade turnover between countries in the short term," the president said.

Zelenskyy and Edelstein also noted the achievements of countries in development of bilateral relations over the past decade, particularly the annual growth of tourism.

It was noted that tourist flows have increased by more than 10 times since 2010, when a visa-free regime was introduced between Ukraine and Israel.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, Ukraine and Israel agreed in August 2019 to begin work on expansion of their free trade area (FTA) to services.

The Ukrainian parliament ratified the agreement on a free trade area between Ukraine and Israel in August 2019.