  • We should not be waiting for a crisis as no one knows whether it will come or not, – Vasyl Khmelnytsky
24 January 2020, Friday, 14:54 14
We should not be waiting for a crisis as no one knows whether it will come or not, – Vasyl Khmelnytsky

Vasyl Khmelnytsky and CEO of UFuture in Davos. Photo by press service
As a result of the World Economic Forum 2020 in Davos, it can be concluded that Ukraine should not wait for the next large-scale crisis, but instead focus on the development of the country in order to be ready for it. Vasyl Khmelnytsky, the founder of UFuture, expressed this opinion when responding to the questions from his subscribers.

The entrepreneur posted the video with the answers on his Facebook page.

Vasyl Khmelnytsky believes that the US President Donald Trump was right when he stated there is a need to develop the economy at all costs.

"Undoubtedly, in the coming year, two, or three, a crisis may come. But each crisis is unique. We should not be waiting for it as no one knows whether it will come or not. As Trump said, today is the time to go forward. We need to roll up our sleeves, move on, create values and develop our countries. In particular, they are developing America, and we are developing Ukraine," emphasized Vasyl Khmelnytsky.

To recap, the World Economic Forum in Davos 2020 takes place on January 21-24. Vasyl Khmelnytsky's UNIT.City Innovation Park, also called the "Ukrainian Silicon Valley", sponsored one of the panels in the Ukrainian House in Davos.

UFuture holding company of the entrepreneur Vasyl Khmelnytsky combines his businesses and social projects. The company has a diversified portfolio of assets in the field of real estate, infrastructure, industry, renewable energy, pharmacy and IT. The value of UFuture's assets is estimated at $550 million, and the total capitalization of the businesses it has invested in is more than $1 billion.

