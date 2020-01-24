subscribe to newsletter
SBI Interrogates Poroshenko In High Treason Case

Даша Зубкова
SBI, former President, Petro Poroshenko, investigation, interrogation, high treason, Minsk Agreements

The State Bureau of Investigation (SBI) has interrogated former president Petro Poroshenko in the case of possible treason during the signing of the Minsk Agreements.

Poroshenko said this at a briefing after the interrogation, Ukrainian News Agency reports.

According to him, the interrogation concerned the circumstances of the Minsk Process.

He said that he sees the political component in the investigative actions and considers all the cases political persecution.

The next interrogation will take place on January 31.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, on January 20, Poroshenko visited the SBI to receive summons for interrogations.

Court Replaces Sheremet Murder Suspect Duhar’s Round-The-Clock House Arrest With Nighttime House Arrest
