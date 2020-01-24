Naftogaz May Stop Gas Supply To 37 Heat Producers Due To Debts From February 1

The Naftogaz of Ukraine national joint-stock company states that there is a risk of interruption in gas supply to 37 heat energy producers that do not comply with the calculation requirements for gas supply under special obligations from February 1.

Naftogaz has said this in a statement, Ukrainian News Agency reports.

The list of debtor enterprises includes, in particular, Smilakomunteploenergo (Smila, Cherkasy region), South-West heating networks (Khmelnytskyi), Shostka-teplo (Shostka, Sumy region), Poltavateplokomfort (Poltava), Teploenergopostach (Obukhiv, Kyiv region), Energo Service Group (Kyiv), Wodoteploservis (Kalush, Ivano-Frankivsk region).

According to it, as of January 23, all 37 enterprises under the public service obligation (PSO) need to pay more than UAH 454.4 million, taking into account the cost of gas consumed in December.

According to the terms of the contracts, payments for gas consumed last month must be made before January 25.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, as at January 21, the arrears of municipal heating enterprises, combined heat power plants (CHPPs) and direct industrial consumers for the natural gas provided by the Naftogaz of Ukraine national joint-stock company decreased by 2.2% or UAH 1 billion to UAH 44.3 billion.

On November 14, 2018, the Cabinet of Ministers prohibited the shutdown of gas supply to heat supply enterprises during the heating season.

The Naftogaz of Ukraine national joint stock company has raised the price at which it supplies natural gas to households under its public service obligation (PSO) by UAH 1,223 or 28.6% to UAH 5,500 per thousand cubic meters (excluding VAT and transmission costs) in January 2020.