subscribe to newsletter
24.15 24.55
26.1 27.15
˟
  • News
  • Economy
  • Naftogaz May Stop Gas Supply To 37 Heat Producers Due To Debts From February 1
24 January 2020, Friday, 13:57 19
Economy 2020-01-24T21:00:07+02:00
Ukrainian news
Naftogaz May Stop Gas Supply To 37 Heat Producers Due To Debts From February 1

Naftogaz May Stop Gas Supply To 37 Heat Producers Due To Debts From February 1

Даша Зубкова
Naftogaz, heat supply enterprises, gas consumption, gas

The Naftogaz of Ukraine national joint-stock company states that there is a risk of interruption in gas supply to 37 heat energy producers that do not comply with the calculation requirements for gas supply under special obligations from February 1.

Naftogaz has said this in a statement, Ukrainian News Agency reports.

The list of debtor enterprises includes, in particular, Smilakomunteploenergo (Smila, Cherkasy region), South-West heating networks (Khmelnytskyi), Shostka-teplo (Shostka, Sumy region), Poltavateplokomfort (Poltava), Teploenergopostach (Obukhiv, Kyiv region), Energo Service Group (Kyiv), Wodoteploservis (Kalush, Ivano-Frankivsk region).

According to it, as of January 23, all 37 enterprises under the public service obligation (PSO) need to pay more than UAH 454.4 million, taking into account the cost of gas consumed in December.

According to the terms of the contracts, payments for gas consumed last month must be made before January 25.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, as at January 21, the arrears of municipal heating enterprises, combined heat power plants (CHPPs) and direct industrial consumers for the natural gas provided by the Naftogaz of Ukraine national joint-stock company decreased by 2.2% or UAH 1 billion to UAH 44.3 billion.

On November 14, 2018, the Cabinet of Ministers prohibited the shutdown of gas supply to heat supply enterprises during the heating season.

The Naftogaz of Ukraine national joint stock company has raised the price at which it supplies natural gas to households under its public service obligation (PSO) by UAH 1,223 or 28.6% to UAH 5,500 per thousand cubic meters (excluding VAT and transmission costs) in January 2020.

Больше новостей о: Naftogaz heat supply enterprises gas consumption gas

Seizure Of Gazprom's Assets In Europe Lift At Requ...
Losses Of Heat Supply Enterprises Amount To UAH 4....
Cabinet Lowers Gas Consumption Rate For Population...
Average Customs Cost Of Gas Imported By Ukraine In...
SBI Interrogates Poroshenko In High Treason Case
OSCE Media Freedom Representative Desir To Visit Ukraine From February 4 To 7
News
SACPO Dismisses Okhendovskyi Case Due To Failure To Establish Evidence Of Guilt 19:59
Polygraph Combine Ukraina Director Onyschenko’s January Salary UAH 0.6 Million 18:14
Court Bans Ex-Deputy Culture Minister Lesnicha From Visiting Presidential Office And Rada 18:12
OSCE Media Freedom Representative Desir To Visit Ukraine From February 4 To 7 18:08
Court Replaces Sheremet Murder Suspect Duhar’s Round-The-Clock House Arrest With Nighttime House Arrest 18:05
more news
EU Temporarily Suspends Poultry Meat Imports From Ukraine Due To Outbreak Of Bird Flu In Vinnytsia Region 18:14
Ukraine’s Population Is 37.3 Million – Dubilet 12:54
Cabinet To Place Ukrzaliznytsia Under Management Of Deutsche Bahn 18:10
Head Of EU Delegation Maasikas Assures Of Simplicity Of Obtaining Permission To Enter EU From 2021 18:18
NACB Notifies Ex-Commissioner For ECHR Affairs Babin, Ex-First Deputy Justice Minister And 4 More People Of Suspicion Of Embezzlement Of UAH 54 Million 12:51
more news
Poroshenko Arrives For Interrogation At SBI 13:52
SACPO Dismisses Case Of CEC's Ex-Head Okhendovskyi Over Expiration Of Investigation Terms 13:56
Ukraine Places Eurobonds For EUR 1.25 Billion 12:36
Nova Poshta Ups Number Of Branches By 122% To 6,000 Branches In 2019 13:46
Naftogaz May Stop Gas Supply To 37 Heat Producers Due To Debts From February 1 13:57
more news
Court Replaces Sheremet Murder Suspect Duhar’s Round-The-Clock House Arrest With Nighttime House Arrest
Agency services Contacts Editorial staff Privacy policy Sitemap

ok