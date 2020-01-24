Nova Poshta Ups Number Of Branches By 122% To 6,000 Branches In 2019

In 2019, the Nova Poshta express delivery company increased the number of branches by 122% or 3,300 to 6,000 branches.

Director of the company, Oleksandr Bulba, announced this at a press conference, Ukrainian News Agency reports.

“We opened 3,300 branches in 2019. Today we have more than 6,000 branches,” he said.

Mostly, the branches were opened in the settlements where the company was not yet present, as well as in cities with over one million people - in the residential complexes and shopping and entertainment centers.

In 2019, 8 million people used the services of the company.

Bulba added that in 2020 the company intends to open about 1,200 branches.

The main focus in expanding the network of branches will be made in villages, as well as increasing coverage in the largest cities of Ukraine.

In 2019, Nova Poshta increased the number of packages by 22% year over year to 212 million parcels.

“In 2019, we delivered 212 million parcels. This is an absolute record of the company,” he said.

In terms of breakdown by months, then December's indicators outstand - 24.5 million parcels, also in December a record was set for shipments for one logistic day - 1.3 million.

International delivery rates were increased by 26%.

At the same time, 30% more packages were delivered from China, 20% more from the USA, 3 times more from Poland, 2 times more from the United Kingdom.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, in 2018, Nova Poshta increased the number of processed packages by 20% or 29 million year over year to 174 million packages (145 million packages in 2017).

Nova Poshta is an operator on the express delivery market for postal items in Ukraine, created in 2001; post offices are located in cities and towns across the country, and large cargo offices are located in industrial zones of regional centers.

In total, the company has more than 6,000 branches in Ukraine, and it also works in Georgia and Moldova.