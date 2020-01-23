subscribe to newsletter
MHP Suspends Export Of Poultry Meat To EU Due To Outbreak Of Bird Flu In Vinnytsia Region

Kyiv-based MHP (Mironivsky Hliboproduct), one of the largest poultry meat producers, suspended the export of poultry meat to the EU countries in connection with the detection of an outbreak of bird flu in Vinnytsia region.

The company has said this in a statement, Ukrainian News Agency reports.

"As of today, January 23, 2020, enterprises of the MHP poultry group, which are certified in the EU countries, have stopped their exports to these countries," the statement reads.

According to the statement, in the evening of January 22, the EU General Directorate of Health and Food Safety informed the state veterinary authorities of Ukraine that after confirmation of the bird flu virus on January 19, the entire territory of Ukraine cannot be considered free from this disease.

Therefore, the veterinary medicine authorities of Ukraine at present cannot issue certificates for the export of poultry to the EU.

It is noted that all the production facilities of MHP continue to operate as usual and began to take all the necessary steps according to the strategy of diversification of export sales, which was approved by the group’s management.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, the European Commission decided to temporarily suspend imports from Ukraine to the EU of poultry meat, poultry meat products and thermally unprocessed poultry products in connection with the detection of bird flu in Vinnytsia region.

Since the discovery of the bird flu virus in Vinnytsia region, 22,000 birds have been destroyed.

Earlier, The State Service on Food Safety and Consumer Protection recorded a case of bird death from bird flu at the Khutir agricultural enterprise in Vinnytsia region.

Agricultural enterprises Nemirov-Podillia LLC and Kolosok JLLC, which are located in the village of Buhakov of Nemyrivskyi district, are also referred to the epizootic focus.

Head Of EU Delegation Maasikas Assures Of Simplicity Of Obtaining Permission To Enter EU From 2021
