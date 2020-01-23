EU Temporarily Suspends Poultry Meat Imports From Ukraine Due To Outbreak Of Bird Flu In Vinnytsia Region

subscribe to newsletter
Даша Зубкова
EU, European Commission, import, import suspend, poultry, poultry meat, bird flu, Vinnytsia region

The European Commission decided to temporarily suspend imports from Ukraine to the EU of poultry meat, poultry meat products and thermally unprocessed poultry products in connection with the detection of bird flu in Vinnytsia region.

The State Service on Food Safety and Consumer Protection has said this in a statement, Ukrainian News Agency reports.

"According to an operational report from the European Commission last night, the import of poultry meat, poultry meat products and thermally unprocessed poultry products from Ukraine to the EU has been temporarily suspended," the statement reads.

It is noted that eggs and egg products are not subject to restrictions.

According to the statement, Ukraine, in accordance with international obligations as a member of the World Trade Organization (WTO) and the World Organization for Animal Health (OIE), immediately informed its international trading partners about the detection of a case of bird flu.

Ukrainian measures to control and eliminate bird flu are recognized as equivalent to those carried out by the EU member states.

In this regard, the authority believes that the EU has suspended imports, not taking into account preliminary agreements and negotiations.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, since the discovery of the bird flu virus in Vinnytsia region, 22,000 birds have been destroyed.

Earlier, The State Service on Food Safety and Consumer Protection recorded a case of bird death from bird flu at the Khutir agricultural enterprise in Vinnytsia region.

Agricultural enterprises Nemirov-Podillia LLC and Kolosok JLLC, which are located in the village of Buhakov of Nemyrivskyi district, are also referred to the epizootic focus.

9 settlements of Nemyrivskyi district are assigned to the protection zone (3 km zone around the epizootic focus), and 23 settlements of Nemyrivskyi district entered the observation zone (10 km around the epizootic focus).

