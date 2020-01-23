Cabinet To Place Ukrzaliznytsia Under Management Of Deutsche Bahn

The Cabinet of Ministers of Ukraine intends to place the Ukrzaliznytsia joint-stock company under the management of the Deutsche bahn railway company.

Prime Minister Oleksii Honcharuk said this during the Ukrainian breakfast within the framework of the World Economic Forum in Davos (the Swiss Confederation), Ukrainian News Agency reports.

According to Honcharuk, that will be an ecosystem decision destined to show that Ukraine is unprecedentedly open to new standards.

The prime minister added that detail had yet to be agreed and that official documents had not been signed, though the political decision had already been taken.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, in 2018, Ukrzaliznytsia boosted net profit by 78% or UAH 89.9 million year over year to UAH 203.9 million, having boosted its net revenue by 12.8% to UAH 83.4 billion.

Ukrzaliznytsia started its economic operations on December 1, 2015.