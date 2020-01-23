Ukraine’s Population Is 37.3 Million – Dubilet

The population of Ukraine as at December 1, 2019, was 37,289,400.

Respective data has been presented by Minister of the Cabinet of Ministers, Dmytro Dubilet, at a press conference on Thursday, Ukrainian News Agency reports.

At the same time, 16.5 million of people are able-bodied persons aged 25-54; 6.2 million people are aged 65 and more; 5.7 million people are children under 14 years old; 5.2 million people are elderly able-bodied persons aged 55-64; and 3.6 million people are aged 15-24.

According to the data, 20 million people are women and 17.3 million are men.

The population of Kyiv is 3.7 million.

The census did not cover the occupied territories of Donetsk and Luhansk regions and the Russia-annexed Crimea.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, according to the State Statistics Service, in the first eleven months of 2019, the population decreased by 230,500 to 41.9 million people.