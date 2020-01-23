subscribe to newsletter
  • NACB Notifies Ex-Commissioner For ECHR Affairs Babin, Ex-First Deputy Justice Minister And 4 More People Of Suspicion Of Embezzlement Of UAH 54 Million
NACB Notifies Ex-Commissioner For ECHR Affairs Babin, Ex-First Deputy Justice Minister And 4 More People Of Suspicion Of Embezzlement Of UAH 54 Million

The National Anticorruption Bureau (NACB) has notified former presidential envoy to Crimea / former-governmental envoy for affairs of the European Court of Human Rights (ECHR), Borys Babin; former first deputy justice minister, a beneficiary of a private company and three people from the team of one of former members of the Ukrainian Parliament of suspicion of appropriation of UAH 24 million.

Ukrainian News agency learnt this from spokesperson for the Specialized Anticorruption Prosecutor's Office (SACPO), Olha Postoliuk.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, Babin occupied the position of the presidential envoy to Crimea in 2017-2018 and the post of the commissioner for the ECHR affairs in 2015.

