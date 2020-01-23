Ukraine Expected To Pay UAH 169.2 Billion In Foreign Debt And UAH 231.5 Billion In Internal Debt In 2020 – Finance Ministry

Ukraine Expected To Pay UAH 169.2 Billion In Foreign Debt And UAH 231.5 Billion In Internal Debt In 2020 – Fin

In 2020, Ukraine is expected to pay UAH 169.24 billion in foreign debt and UAH 231.46 billion in internal debt.

The Ministry of Finance of Ukraine has said this in a statement, Ukrainian News Agency reports.

At the same time, the peak of the payments is expected in Q3, 2020.

In the third quarter of 2020, Ukraine will have to pay UAH 67.28 billion in domestic debt and UAH 86.55 billion in foreign debt.

In the first quarter of 2020, Ukraine is expected to pay UAH 74.69 billion and UAH 33.55 billion in domestic and foreign debt respectively.

In the second quarter of 2020, Ukraine will have to pay UAH 101.97 billion in state debt.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, Ukraine will have to pay the International Monetary Fund (IMF) about USD 1.4 billion in 2020.