  Court Refuses To Arrest USD 120,000 And EUR 100,000 Found During Searches At MP Dubnevych's Home
23 January 2020, Thursday
Court Refuses To Arrest USD 120,000 And EUR 100,000 Found During Searches At MP Dubnevych's Home

The High Anti-Corruption Court has refused to arrest USD 119,000 and EUR 102,000 belonging to son-in-law of member of the Ukrainian Parliament of the For The Future parliamentary group, Yaroslav Dubnevych, found during searches at the house of the MP.

This follows from court records, Ukrainian News Agency reports.

Respective appeal was submitted to the court by the National Anticorruption Bureau (NACB).

According to the detectives, the funds belong to Dubnevych himself which was confirmed by his spouse during the searches.

However, Dubnevych himself said that the funds belonged to his daughter and son-in-law, who had given them to him for storage.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, the court had returned UAH 10 million paid by the MP as the bail.

