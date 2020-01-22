Industrial Output Down 1.8% In 2019

In 2019, manufacturing output decreased by 1.8% over 2018.

Ukrainian News Agency has learned this from a statement of the State Statistics Service.

In December 2019, manufacturing output decreased by 7.7% (uncorrected by the effect of calendar days) and by 8.3% (corrected) over December 2018.

At that, in December 2019, manufacturing output decreased by 1.7% (uncorrected by the effect of calendar days) and by 1.1% (corrected) over November 2019.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, in November 2019, manufacturing output decreased by 7.5% (uncorrected by the effect of calendar days) and by 6.9% (corrected) over November 2018.

In 2018, manufacturing output increased by 1.1% over 2017.

In 2017, manufacturing output decreased by 0.1% over 2016.