Industrial Output Down 1.8% In 2019

In 2019, manufacturing output decreased by 1.8% over 2018. Ukrainian News Agency has learned this from a statement of the State Statistics Service. In December 2019, manufacturing output decreased by 7.7% (uncorrected by the effect of calendar days) and by 8.3% (corrected) over December 2018. At that, in December 2019, manufacturing output decreased by 1.7% (uncorrected by the effect of calendar days) and by 1.1% (corrected) over November 2019. As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, in November 2019, manufacturing output decreased by 7.5% (uncorrected by the effect of calendar days) and by 6.9% (corrected) over November 2018. In 2018, manufacturing output increased by 1.1% over 2017. In 2017, manufacturing output decreased by 0.1% over 2016.