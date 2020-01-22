subscribe to newsletter
NACB Suspecting Ex-ECHR Ombudsman Babin Of Embezzlement

Даша Зубкова
The National Anti-Corruption Bureau (NACB) suspects Borys Babin, a former presidential representative in the Crimea and former authorized government representative on the European Court of Human Rights, of embezzling property.

Babin announced this on his Facebook page, the Ukrainian News Agency reports.

"The SACPO (the Specialized Anti-Corruption Prosecutor's Office) and the NACB tried to serve me with notification of suspicion under Article 191 of the Criminal Code today in connection with my activities as the authorized government representative for the ECHR. Such an interesting procedural activity under the current political conditions does not surprise me in any way. The fact that the people that ordered this show chose Conciliation Day for this also speaks volumes," he wrote.

Babin is suspected of appropriation, embezzlement, or takeover of property through abuse of his official position.

Babin said he regarded this notification of suspicion as the highest recognition of his efforts to counter Russian aggression in the period of 2014-2020.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, Babin was the presidential representative in the Crimea from 2017 to 2018 and the government envoy on the European Court of Human Rights in 2015.

Zelenskyy's Salary UAH 209,000 In 2019
