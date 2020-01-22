Ukraine Completely Fills Quota Of Duty-Free Honey Supplies To EU For 2020

In the year to date, as of January 10, Ukraine fills the quota allocated for 2020 of duty-free supplies of honey to the countries of the European Union.

The Office of the Vice Prime Minister for European and Euro-Atlantic Integration has said this in a statement, Ukrainian News Agency reports.

“As of January 10, 2020, Ukrainian companies have fully used the tariff quota for honey, which in 2020 the European Union increased to 6,000 tons per year,” the statement reads.

In addition to honey, Ukrainian exporters began to take up tariff quotas for malt and wheat gluten (72% of quotas for 2020 have already been used), grape and apple juices (67%), sugar (28%), poultry meat and semi-finished poultry meat (25%), eggs and albumin (20%).

It is noted that in the year to date, companies have been using the capabilities of 19 out of 40 tariff quotas within the framework of an in-depth and comprehensive free trade area between Ukraine and the EU.

In total, this year the EU increased quotas for 18 agricultural positions, including poultry meat (from 19,200 tons to 20,000 tons) and eggs (from 2,700 tons to 3,000 tons).

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, as of December 24, 2019, Ukraine fills quotas for duty-free deliveries of 12 product categories to countries of the European Union allocated for 2019.

On July 17, the EU Council approved additional import quotas at zero tariff for some agricultural products: honey (2,500 tons), processed tomatoes (3,000 tons), grape juice (500 tons), wheat (65,000 tons), corn (625,000 tons), cereals and pellets of some grain (7,800 tons), oats (4,000 tons), barley (325,000 tons).

On May 5, 2017, the European Parliament Committee on International Trade approved the expansion of trade preferences for Ukraine with some exceptions for agricultural products.

In September 2016, the European Commission approved a decision to increase trade preferences for Ukraine.