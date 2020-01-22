subscribe to newsletter
24.05 24.4
26 27
˟
  • News
  • Economy
  • Ukraine Completely Fills Quota Of Duty-Free Honey Supplies To EU For 2020
22 January 2020, Wednesday, 18:12 22
Economy 2020-01-23T05:00:05+02:00
Ukrainian news
Ukraine Completely Fills Quota Of Duty-Free Honey Supplies To EU For 2020

Ukraine Completely Fills Quota Of Duty-Free Honey Supplies To EU For 2020

Даша Зубкова
quota, honey, EU

In the year to date, as of January 10, Ukraine fills the quota allocated for 2020 of duty-free supplies of honey to the countries of the European Union.

The Office of the Vice Prime Minister for European and Euro-Atlantic Integration has said this in a statement, Ukrainian News Agency reports.

“As of January 10, 2020, Ukrainian companies have fully used the tariff quota for honey, which in 2020 the European Union increased to 6,000 tons per year,” the statement reads.

In addition to honey, Ukrainian exporters began to take up tariff quotas for malt and wheat gluten (72% of quotas for 2020 have already been used), grape and apple juices (67%), sugar (28%), poultry meat and semi-finished poultry meat (25%), eggs and albumin (20%).

It is noted that in the year to date, companies have been using the capabilities of 19 out of 40 tariff quotas within the framework of an in-depth and comprehensive free trade area between Ukraine and the EU.

In total, this year the EU increased quotas for 18 agricultural positions, including poultry meat (from 19,200 tons to 20,000 tons) and eggs (from 2,700 tons to 3,000 tons).

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, as of December 24, 2019, Ukraine fills quotas for duty-free deliveries of 12 product categories to countries of the European Union allocated for 2019.

On July 17, the EU Council approved additional import quotas at zero tariff for some agricultural products: honey (2,500 tons), processed tomatoes (3,000 tons), grape juice (500 tons), wheat (65,000 tons), corn (625,000 tons), cereals and pellets of some grain (7,800 tons), oats (4,000 tons), barley (325,000 tons).

On May 5, 2017, the European Parliament Committee on International Trade approved the expansion of trade preferences for Ukraine with some exceptions for agricultural products.

In September 2016, the European Commission approved a decision to increase trade preferences for Ukraine.

Больше новостей о: quota honey EU

Industrial Output Down 1.8% In 2019
Ukraine To Issue Eurobonds For EUR 1 Billion
News
Court Returns UAH 10 Million Bail Paid For MP Dubnevych 18:49
Industrial Output Down 1.8% In 2019 18:29
NACB Suspecting Ex-ECHR Ombudsman Babin Of Embezzlement 18:19
Ukraine Completely Fills Quota Of Duty-Free Honey Supplies To EU For 2020 18:12
Ukraine Cuts Grape Processing Twice To 124,000 Tons In 2019 - UCAB 18:09
more news
UAH 3,000 vs UAH 8 bln: Deposit Guarantee Fund fails to sell VAB Bank assets (Document) 17:07
Seizure Of Gazprom's Assets In Europe Lift At Request Of Naftogaz 13:30
Ukraine Is Working On Dual Citizenship Reform - Zelenskyy 13:33
Deposit Guarantee Fund selling VAB Bank assets for US$8.2 mln while it could get US$330 mln from ex-owner 11:29
Poroshenko And Zelenskyy Take 1,100 Foreigners Into Citizenship Of Ukraine In 2019, Most Of All - Russians 13:41
more news
Belarus To Import 30% Of Its Crude Oil Via Ukraine 17:39
Ukraine To Issue Eurobonds For EUR 1 Billion 13:40
Culture Ministry Initiating Assessment Of Professional Journalists As Part Disciplinary Investigations 13:29
SBI Refuses To Investigate Falsification Of Duhar’s Involvement In Sheremet's Assassination 13:33
Zelenskyy's Salary UAH 209,000 In 2019 13:35
more news
Zelenskyy's Salary UAH 209,000 In 2019
Agency services Contacts Editorial staff Privacy policy Sitemap

ok