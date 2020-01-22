subscribe to newsletter
22 January 2020, Wednesday
Bohdan's 2019 Salary UAH 219,000

The salary of the head of the Office of the President, Andrii Bohdan, for 2019 amounted to UAH 218,700.

This is stated in the response of the State Affairs Department to the request of the Ukrainian News Agency.

"The total amount of accrued salary to the head of the Office of the President of Ukraine Bohdan A.I. in 2019 is UAH 218,747, of which taxes and fees in the amount of UAH 42,656 have been paid," the response reads.

He was appointed as head of the Presidential Administration the day after the inauguration of Volodymyr Zelenskyy on May 21, and on June 25 was transferred to the Office of the President.

At the same time, Bohdan began to receive his salary only in August, and for three months the head of the Presidential Office worked for free.

In August, he was charged with UAH 39,874 of salary, in September – UAH 43,184, in October – UAH 39,258, in November – UAH 46,022, in December – UAH 50,409.

Moreover, in November, his salary was deposited - accrued, but not paid.

Whether he took it in December, the response does not specify.

According to the results of the year, the so-called end of the year bonus was not accrued to Bohdan.

"The payment of an annual bonus (remuneration according to the results of work) to the head of the Office of the President of Ukraine in 2019 is not provided," the response reads.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, Zelenskyy's salary for 2019 amounted to UAH 209,000.

