Ukraine To Issue Eurobonds For EUR 1 Billion

Ukraine intends to issue eurobonds for EUR 1 billion. The Ministry of Finance of Ukraine has said this in a statement, Ukrainian News Agency reports. The ministry has attracted BNP Paribas, J.P. Morgan and Raiffeisen Bank International as joint lead managers to organize a global conference call with investors on January 22. Ukraine has announced about the issue of euro-denominated external government bonds with the maturity of 10 years under the Provision S\/Rule 144A. As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, in June 2019, Ukraine placed eurobonds for EUR 1 billion. The securities were issued at 6.75% per annum.