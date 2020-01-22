subscribe to newsletter
  • Ukraine To Issue Eurobonds For EUR 1 Billion
22 January 2020, Wednesday, 13:40 39
Economy 2020-01-23T03:45:06+02:00
Ukrainian news
Даша Зубкова
eurobonds, Finance Ministry, BNP Paribas, J.P. Morgan, Raiffeisen Bank International

Ukraine intends to issue eurobonds for EUR 1 billion.

The Ministry of Finance of Ukraine has said this in a statement, Ukrainian News Agency reports.

The ministry has attracted BNP Paribas, J.P. Morgan and Raiffeisen Bank International as joint lead managers to organize a global conference call with investors on January 22.

Ukraine has announced about the issue of euro-denominated external government bonds with the maturity of 10 years under the Provision S/Rule 144A.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, in June 2019, Ukraine placed eurobonds for EUR 1 billion.

The securities were issued at 6.75% per annum.

