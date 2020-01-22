Zelenskyy's Salary UAH 209,000 In 2019

The salary of President Volodymyr Zelenskyy for 2019 amounted to UAH 208,700.

This is stated in the response of the State Affairs Department to the request of the Ukrainian News Agency.

"For the period from May 20 (inauguration day) to December 31, 2019, the total amount of accrued salary of the President of Ukraine V. Zelenskyy is UAH 208,727," the response reads.

Of this amount, UAH 40,702 of taxes and fees were paid.

Accordingly, during the work as the President in 2019, Zelenskyy received UAH 168,025 of salary.

Since June, he was charged monthly a fixed amount – UAH 28,000, which consisted exclusively of the official salary and did not include allowances, bonuses or other components.

After paying taxes and fees, the head of state received UAH 22,540 of salary every month.

The response also says that Zelenskyy was not charged the so-called end of the year bonus.

"The payment of the annual bonus (remuneration based on the results of work) to the President of Ukraine in 2019 is not provided," the response reads.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, in 2019, Zelenskyy declared UAH 0.9 million of income from providing property for rent to foreigners and UAH 5 million of royalties from Kvartal 95.